Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Contrast One is a commercial interactive application security testing tool by Contrast Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best interactive application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST)
Development teams shipping code faster than they can manually review it should use Contrast Application Security Testing to catch real vulnerabilities before production without slowing the build pipeline. Its runtime instrumentation monitors actual code execution across Java, .NET, and Python, eliminating the false positives that plague static scanners, and integrates directly into Jenkins and GitHub workflows so findings surface where developers already work. Skip this if you need pre-deployment scanning as your primary defense; Contrast is strongest when your applications are already running and you can instrument them end-to-end.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams handling complex API estates will get the most from Contrast One, where runtime vulnerability detection actually prioritizes what matters by correlating observed attack routes with exploitability rather than flooding you with CVE noise. The platform scores strongly on NIST Continuous Monitoring and Risk Assessment, reflecting its strength in reducing triage overhead through guided remediation workflows. Skip this if your org runs mostly monolithic applications on-premises; Contrast One is built for distributed, cloud-native architectures where traditional static scanning leaves blind spots.
Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities
Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) vs Contrast One for your interactive application security testing needs.
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST): Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime code instrumentation and monitoring, Data flow mapping and analysis, SQL injection and XSS detection..
Contrast One: Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Continuous application and API monitoring, Zero-day vulnerability rapid response..
Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) differentiates with Runtime code instrumentation and monitoring, Data flow mapping and analysis, SQL injection and XSS detection. Contrast One differentiates with Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Continuous application and API monitoring, Zero-day vulnerability rapid response.
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) is developed by Contrast Security. Contrast One is developed by Contrast Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Contrast Application Security Testing (AST) and Contrast One serve similar Interactive Application Security Testing use cases: both are Interactive Application Security Testing tools, both cover CI/CD. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox