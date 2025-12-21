Contrast Application Security Testing (AST): Runtime app security testing that monitors code execution to find vulnerabilities. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime code instrumentation and monitoring, Data flow mapping and analysis, SQL injection and XSS detection..

Contrast One: Managed application and API security platform with runtime protection. built by Contrast Security. Core capabilities include Runtime vulnerability detection and prioritization, Continuous application and API monitoring, Zero-day vulnerability rapid response..

Both serve the Interactive Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.