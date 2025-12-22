Checkmarx Codebashing: Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities..

The Matasano Crypto Challenges: A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.