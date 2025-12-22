Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx Codebashing is a commercial secure code training tool by Checkmarx. The Matasano Crypto Challenges is a free secure code training tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development leaders looking to close the gap between vulnerability discovery and developer behavior change should pick Checkmarx Codebashing for its tight integration with Checkmarx One, which automatically surfaces role-specific training tied to findings developers actually introduced. The platform covers NIST PR.AT Awareness and Training through 85 lessons across the SDLC, embedding security education into existing workflows rather than treating it as compliance theater. Skip this if your developers already absorb security lessons from other sources or if you lack a Checkmarx One deployment; the vulnerability-triggered training model only delivers ROI when vulnerabilities are being actively discovered and remediated in your pipeline.
Development teams and security engineers who need to understand cryptographic vulnerabilities from first principles should work through The Matasano Crypto Challenges instead of reading papers; the 48 exercises force you to break real crypto implementations, not just study them. The progression moves from basic XOR attacks through padding oracles to full TLS exploits, giving you the intuition behind NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program failures. Skip this if your org only needs compliance checkbox training or developers who write application code but never touch crypto libraries; the difficulty floor is steep and the payoff is specialist knowledge.
Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths
A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx Codebashing vs The Matasano Crypto Challenges for your secure code training needs.
Checkmarx Codebashing: Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities..
The Matasano Crypto Challenges: A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx Codebashing and The Matasano Crypto Challenges serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools. Key differences: Checkmarx Codebashing is Commercial while The Matasano Crypto Challenges is Free. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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