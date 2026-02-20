Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Avatao Security Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Avatao. Checkmarx Codebashing is a commercial secure code training tool by Checkmarx. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development teams and compliance officers at startups through mid-market will find Avatao Security Training most valuable for closing the gap between developers who code and auditors who care; its hands-on secure coding challenges tied directly to ISO 27001 and PCI-DSS frameworks mean training actually maps to what gets audited. The continuous release of bite-sized challenges keeps developers engaged rather than checking a box once a year, and the compliance dashboards give auditors the evidence trail they need without separate reporting work. Skip this if your organization needs awareness training for non-technical staff as your primary use case; Avatao clearly prioritizes developer secure coding over phishing modules for the broader workforce.
Development leaders looking to close the gap between vulnerability discovery and developer behavior change should pick Checkmarx Codebashing for its tight integration with Checkmarx One, which automatically surfaces role-specific training tied to findings developers actually introduced. The platform covers NIST PR.AT Awareness and Training through 85 lessons across the SDLC, embedding security education into existing workflows rather than treating it as compliance theater. Skip this if your developers already absorb security lessons from other sources or if you lack a Checkmarx One deployment; the vulnerability-triggered training model only delivers ROI when vulnerabilities are being actively discovered and remediated in your pipeline.
Security training platform for developers and staff covering secure coding and phishing.
Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths
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Common questions about comparing Avatao Security Training vs Checkmarx Codebashing for your secure code training needs.
Avatao Security Training: Security training platform for developers and staff covering secure coding and phishing. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Phishing awareness training modules for non-technical employees, Compliance-mapped secure coding training for developers, Hands-on practical coding challenges..
Checkmarx Codebashing: Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avatao Security Training differentiates with Phishing awareness training modules for non-technical employees, Compliance-mapped secure coding training for developers, Hands-on practical coding challenges. Checkmarx Codebashing differentiates with Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities.
Avatao Security Training is developed by Avatao. Checkmarx Codebashing is developed by Checkmarx. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avatao Security Training and Checkmarx Codebashing serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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