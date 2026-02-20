Avatao Security Training: Security training platform for developers and staff covering secure coding and phishing. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Phishing awareness training modules for non-technical employees, Compliance-mapped secure coding training for developers, Hands-on practical coding challenges..

Checkmarx Codebashing: Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.