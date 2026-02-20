Development teams that need secure coding training mapped directly to audit requirements should pick Avatao Compliance Training; it maps hands-on exercises to ISO 27001, PCI DSS v4.0, SOC 2, NIS2, FedRAMP, and NIST SP 800-53 controls, so compliance evidence is built into training completion rather than bolted on after. The 20 exercises span OWASP Top 10 and real code in six languages, completing in 2–3 hours per developer. Skip this if your org needs awareness training for non-technical staff or security posture scanning; Avatao is purely developer-focused and assumes some baseline coding knowledge.

The Matasano Crypto Challenges

Development teams and security engineers who need to understand cryptographic vulnerabilities from first principles should work through The Matasano Crypto Challenges instead of reading papers; the 48 exercises force you to break real crypto implementations, not just study them. The progression moves from basic XOR attacks through padding oracles to full TLS exploits, giving you the intuition behind NIST Cryptographic Algorithm Validation Program failures. Skip this if your org only needs compliance checkbox training or developers who write application code but never touch crypto libraries; the difficulty floor is steep and the payoff is specialist knowledge.