Avatao Security Training: Security training platform for developers and staff covering secure coding and phishing. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Phishing awareness training modules for non-technical employees, Compliance-mapped secure coding training for developers, Hands-on practical coding challenges..

The Matasano Crypto Challenges: A set of 48 practical programming exercises in cryptography and application security..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.