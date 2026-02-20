Avatao Continuous Learning: Continuous secure coding training platform for dev teams via challenges. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include Team grouping by skill level, role, or programming language, Manual and automated assignment of security challenges by topic, framework, or compliance goal, Phishing awareness content covering spear phishing, BEC, and credential harvesting..

SafeStack Security Built-in Developer’s Playbook: Training course for developers on secure software development practices. built by SafeStack. Core capabilities include Playbook-styled training modules for developers, Job aids for secure development tasks, Curated technical resources for secure coding..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.