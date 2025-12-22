Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Checkmarx Codebashing is a commercial secure code training tool by Checkmarx. NINJIO Secure Code is a commercial secure code training tool by NINJIO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Development leaders looking to close the gap between vulnerability discovery and developer behavior change should pick Checkmarx Codebashing for its tight integration with Checkmarx One, which automatically surfaces role-specific training tied to findings developers actually introduced. The platform covers NIST PR.AT Awareness and Training through 85 lessons across the SDLC, embedding security education into existing workflows rather than treating it as compliance theater. Skip this if your developers already absorb security lessons from other sources or if you lack a Checkmarx One deployment; the vulnerability-triggered training model only delivers ROI when vulnerabilities are being actively discovered and remediated in your pipeline.
Development teams struggling to convert AppSec training into actual coding habits will see the biggest payoff from NINJIO Secure Code, which ties lessons directly to sprint cycles rather than forcing developers through abstract compliance modules. The platform aligns with SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, and OWASP Top 10 standards while delivering role-based courses that stick to how developers actually work. Skip this if your organization needs a broader secure SDLC tool covering threat modeling, code review automation, or runtime enforcement; NINJIO is training-first, not a full pipeline solution.
Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths
AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding
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Common questions about comparing Checkmarx Codebashing vs NINJIO Secure Code for your secure code training needs.
Checkmarx Codebashing: Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities..
NINJIO Secure Code: AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Role-based secure coding courses, Team-based training pathways, Compliance alignment with SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, OWASP Top 10, and NIST..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Checkmarx Codebashing differentiates with Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities. NINJIO Secure Code differentiates with Role-based secure coding courses, Team-based training pathways, Compliance alignment with SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, OWASP Top 10, and NIST.
Checkmarx Codebashing is developed by Checkmarx. NINJIO Secure Code is developed by NINJIO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Checkmarx Codebashing and NINJIO Secure Code serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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