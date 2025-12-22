Checkmarx Codebashing: Secure code training platform for developers with personalized learning paths. built by Checkmarx. Core capabilities include Personalized learning paths based on developer roles, Security champions program with 85 lessons covering SDLC, Custom course assignments based on discovered vulnerabilities..

NINJIO Secure Code: AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Role-based secure coding courses, Team-based training pathways, Compliance alignment with SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, OWASP Top 10, and NIST..

Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.