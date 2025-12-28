Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is a commercial secure code training tool by BSG. NINJIO Secure Code is a commercial secure code training tool by NINJIO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training
Development teams at startups and mid-market companies need developer security training that doesn't require a six-month rollout, and BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training compresses SDL fundamentals into four three-hour sessions built on OWASP SAMM, covering OWASP Top 10, threat modeling, and supply chain security with live trainer support. The curriculum explicitly addresses NIST PR.AT awareness and training alongside PR.PS platform security principles, meaning developers leave understanding both what to build and why it matters. Skip this if your organization has mature threat modeling practices already embedded in your SDLC or if you need post-training code review automation; BSG is training-first, not tooling-first.
Development teams struggling to convert AppSec training into actual coding habits will see the biggest payoff from NINJIO Secure Code, which ties lessons directly to sprint cycles rather than forcing developers through abstract compliance modules. The platform aligns with SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, and OWASP Top 10 standards while delivering role-based courses that stick to how developers actually work. Skip this if your organization needs a broader secure SDLC tool covering threat modeling, code review automation, or runtime enforcement; NINJIO is training-first, not a full pipeline solution.
Application security training course for software developers covering SDL
AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding
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Common questions about comparing BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training vs NINJIO Secure Code for your secure code training needs.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training: Application security training course for software developers covering SDL. built by BSG. Core capabilities include Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training..
NINJIO Secure Code: AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Role-based secure coding courses, Team-based training pathways, Compliance alignment with SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, OWASP Top 10, and NIST..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training differentiates with Four three-hour training sessions over two weeks, OWASP SAMM-based curriculum covering five application security practices, OWASP Top 10 vulnerabilities training. NINJIO Secure Code differentiates with Role-based secure coding courses, Team-based training pathways, Compliance alignment with SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, OWASP Top 10, and NIST.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training is developed by BSG. NINJIO Secure Code is developed by NINJIO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
BSG Secure Development Lifecycle Training and NINJIO Secure Code serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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