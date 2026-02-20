Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Avatao Compliance Training is a commercial secure code training tool by Avatao. NINJIO Secure Code is a commercial secure code training tool by NINJIO. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best secure code training fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Development teams that need secure coding training mapped directly to audit requirements should pick Avatao Compliance Training; it maps hands-on exercises to ISO 27001, PCI DSS v4.0, SOC 2, NIS2, FedRAMP, and NIST SP 800-53 controls, so compliance evidence is built into training completion rather than bolted on after. The 20 exercises span OWASP Top 10 and real code in six languages, completing in 2–3 hours per developer. Skip this if your org needs awareness training for non-technical staff or security posture scanning; Avatao is purely developer-focused and assumes some baseline coding knowledge.
Development teams struggling to convert AppSec training into actual coding habits will see the biggest payoff from NINJIO Secure Code, which ties lessons directly to sprint cycles rather than forcing developers through abstract compliance modules. The platform aligns with SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, and OWASP Top 10 standards while delivering role-based courses that stick to how developers actually work. Skip this if your organization needs a broader secure SDLC tool covering threat modeling, code review automation, or runtime enforcement; NINJIO is training-first, not a full pipeline solution.
Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks.
AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding
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Common questions about comparing Avatao Compliance Training vs NINJIO Secure Code for your secure code training needs.
Avatao Compliance Training: Hands-on secure coding training for devs mapped to compliance frameworks. built by Avatao. Core capabilities include 20 hands-on secure coding exercises completable in 2–3 hours, Coverage of Security Fundamentals (input validation, authentication, session handling), OWASP Top 10 hands-on exercises (injection, broken access control, XSS)..
NINJIO Secure Code: AppSec training platform for software developers to learn secure coding. built by NINJIO. Core capabilities include Role-based secure coding courses, Team-based training pathways, Compliance alignment with SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, OWASP Top 10, and NIST..
Both serve the Secure Code Training market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Avatao Compliance Training differentiates with 20 hands-on secure coding exercises completable in 2–3 hours, Coverage of Security Fundamentals (input validation, authentication, session handling), OWASP Top 10 hands-on exercises (injection, broken access control, XSS). NINJIO Secure Code differentiates with Role-based secure coding courses, Team-based training pathways, Compliance alignment with SOC Type 1/2, ISO 27001, OWASP Top 10, and NIST.
Avatao Compliance Training is developed by Avatao. NINJIO Secure Code is developed by NINJIO. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Avatao Compliance Training and NINJIO Secure Code serve similar Secure Code Training use cases: both are Secure Code Training tools, both cover Secure Development, OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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