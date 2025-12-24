XRATOR CISO-as-a-Service Platform
XRATOR CISO-as-a-Service Platform
XRATOR CISO-as-a-Service Platform Description
XRATOR is a CISO-as-a-Service platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The platform implements Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) methodology to help organizations identify, assess, and remediate security exposures based on business impact rather than technical severity alone. The platform follows a four-step process: Discovery scans the digital footprint to identify assets, vulnerabilities, and attack vectors; Assessment uses AI-powered analysis to provide risk prioritization and actionable insights; Remediation offers step-by-step guidance for fixing critical vulnerabilities; and Monitoring provides continuous surveillance with automated alerts for emerging threats. XRATOR combines automated scanning and analysis with human security expertise, offering consulting days as part of service packages. The platform includes asset discovery capabilities for cloud services and on-premise infrastructure, vulnerability assessment with comprehensive scanning, threat intelligence integration with real-time feeds, and compliance management with automated reporting for regulatory frameworks. The service is positioned as an alternative to hiring full-time CISO personnel, providing strategic security guidance and oversight at a lower cost point. The platform aims to translate technical security findings into business context that executives can understand and act upon.
