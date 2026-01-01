Wowrack Endpoint Detection & Response
Managed EDR service protecting endpoints with 24/7 monitoring and response
Wowrack Endpoint Detection & Response is a managed security service that provides protection for endpoint devices including laptops and mobile devices. The service offers continuous monitoring and threat detection capabilities across distributed endpoints. The solution addresses endpoint security challenges in remote and hybrid work environments by providing visibility into device activity and protecting against threats that could compromise business operations. The service includes assessment capabilities to identify potential attack paths across endpoints. The platform operates with 24/7 endpoint threat monitoring and includes built-in compliance standards. The service provides guidance and insights for security teams to act on detected threats. Support is delivered through ongoing assistance and response capabilities to maintain endpoint resilience. Wowrack's EDR service is delivered as a managed offering where security experts handle the monitoring and response functions. The solution aims to simplify endpoint security management for organizations that may lack specialized internal security expertise or need to extend their security coverage across multiple devices and locations.
