Wowrack Cloud Solutions Description

Wowrack Cloud Solutions is a global cloud infrastructure and managed IT services provider with over 20 years of experience serving more than 5,000 clients across multiple industries including financial services, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and technology sectors. The company offers a range of IT infrastructure services including managed services, cloud services, security services, network services, backup and disaster recovery, colocation services, and compliance services. The platform takes a platform-agnostic approach to simplify modern IT infrastructure management. Wowrack provides 24/7 customer support and focuses on building long-term partnerships with clients. The company serves various industries with customizable solutions tailored to specific business requirements. Their services include data center colocation with uptime guarantees, cloud infrastructure deployment, network infrastructure design, and compliance management across different regulatory frameworks. The company partners with major technology vendors including Microsoft, Cisco, Dell, VMware, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, and others to deliver comprehensive IT infrastructure solutions. Wowrack operates globally and provides both infrastructure services and managed security services to help organizations maintain their IT operations and security posture.