Wiz Cloud Security Platform Description
Wiz Cloud Security Platform provides security capabilities across cloud environments through an agentless architecture. The platform connects to cloud environments and scans multiple layers to identify security risks and vulnerabilities. The platform consists of three main components: Wiz Code for securing cloud development with visibility across code, CI/CD, and cloud environments; Wiz Cloud for managing security posture with agentless visibility and risk prioritization; and Wiz Defend for runtime protection and threat detection and response. The Wiz Security Graph analyzes relationships between cloud resources to identify critical attack paths and exposure to sensitive assets. The platform provides context-driven insights to help security teams prioritize remediation efforts. Wiz supports multiple cloud environments and covers various security aspects including container security, vulnerability management, and compliance monitoring. The platform integrates with developer workflows through IDE scanning, GitHub scanning, Slack integration, and MCP server capabilities. The solution aims to enable collaboration between security, development, and DevOps teams through a self-service model designed for cloud-scale operations. It provides centralized visibility across decentralized infrastructure owned by different development teams.
