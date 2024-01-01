Windows-10-Hardening 0 ( 0 ) Report Issue Reason Select a reason Deprecated Incorrect information Claim this listing Other Details Close Submit Visit Website

A collective resource of settings modifications (mostly opt-outs) that attempt to make Windows 10 as private and as secure as possible. Running Download all.bat, make any required modifications, and run the script as administrator. Reboot. Issues Group policy registry references often change after major updates. This requires updates to these scripts. Many of these modifications are mere opt-outs, and are not means to ensure Microsoft are unable to collect telemetry data. Privacy This collection of scripts does not collect any user data. License Copyright 2018 Aaron Horler Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. You may obtain a copy of the License at https://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. See the License for the specific language governing permissions and