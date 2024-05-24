Viettel Penetration Testing (VCS-Pentest) Logo

Viettel Penetration Testing (VCS-Pentest)

Penetration testing service simulating real-world attacks on IT systems.

Services Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Viettel Penetration Testing (VCS-Pentest) Description

VCS-Pentest is a penetration testing service offered by Viettel Cyber Security that simulates attacker behavior to identify exploitable vulnerabilities in customer IT systems. The service tests various targets including web applications, APIs, mobile applications (iOS and Android), desktop applications, and IoT devices. The service offers three testing methodologies: Black Box (zero knowledge of the system, simulating external attackers), Gray Box (partial system knowledge with user-level access), and White Box (full system knowledge including source code and architecture for in-depth analysis). The testing process follows a structured workflow: Discovery (initial information gathering), Pre-assessment (method and plan preparation), Implementation (active penetration testing), Reporting and Remediation (delivery of findings with fix guidance), and Re-testing (verification of remediation efforts). Reports are delivered within 7-14 working days and include technical details, prioritized recommendations based on security impact and exploitability, and align with frameworks such as CREST compliance, OWASP Top 10, MITRE ATT&CK, MASVS, and BugCrowd Vulnerability Rating Taxonomy. The service is delivered by a team of security researchers who have identified vulnerabilities for major platforms and won cybersecurity competitions. Testing is conducted with controls to maintain system stability and minimize disruption to production environments.

Viettel Penetration Testing (VCS-Pentest) FAQ

Common questions about Viettel Penetration Testing (VCS-Pentest) including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Viettel Penetration Testing (VCS-Pentest) is Penetration testing service simulating real-world attacks on IT systems. developed by Viettel Security. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with API Security, IOT Security, MITRE Attack.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox