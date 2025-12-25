Synack AI and LLM Pentesting Description

Synack AI and LLM Pentesting is a Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) platform that provides security testing for AI and large language model applications. The service is delivered through the Synack Platform by a global community of security researchers known as the Synack Red Team. The platform addresses vulnerabilities specific to AI and LLM applications, including those identified in the OWASP AI/LLM Top 10 such as prompt injection, model theft, training data poisoning, and insecure plugin design. Testing covers both AI-specific vulnerabilities and common web application exploits across the entire technology stack. The service provides on-demand testing capabilities where organizations can submit applications, schedule tests, and activate researchers through the platform interface. Vulnerabilities are delivered in real-time with options for bidirectional communication between security teams and researchers. The platform includes coverage analytics that provide visibility into attack types and traffic patterns during testing. Testing methodology accounts for the non-deterministic nature of AI and LLM interactions through iterative human-led testing. The service examines potential data leakage risks including customer data, training data, and internal information exposure. Researchers test for adversarial attacks, data leaks from AI/LLM models, and exploits across the integrated technology stack. The platform offers patch verification capabilities and integrates with existing security tools and workflows.