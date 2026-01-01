STYX Third-Party Risk Management Solution Logo

STYX Third-Party Risk Management Solution is a platform designed to assess and monitor security risks associated with third-party vendors and supply chain partners. The platform provides continuous monitoring of vendor security posture through digital risk scoring that evaluates cyber posture, brand reputation, industry risk, and impersonation frequency. The solution includes a risk-based matrix for visualizing and prioritizing vendors based on exposure level, criticality, and business relevance. Organizations can customize scoring logic with their own fields and weights to align with specific risk tolerance levels. The platform automates security questionnaires and assessments, offering pre-built and customizable questionnaires to evaluate vendor security practices. It includes automated follow-ups, deadline tracking, and reminders to reduce manual workload. Vendor reputation monitoring tracks how vendors are perceived across press, social media, and online discussions to identify potential brand impact risks. The platform provides real-time alerts for vendor breaches and dark web mentions, monitoring for leaked credentials, exposed internal data, and evidence of compromise. The solution supports pre-onboarding vendor evaluations through risk-based assessments, automated security questionnaires, and compliance scoring. It tracks risk score changes over time as new threats emerge or security posture improves, enabling organizations to identify and mitigate third-party threats before they impact business operations.

