Standss EmailMerge COM Add-in Logo

Standss EmailMerge COM Add-in

Outlook add-in for sending personalized bulk emails via mail merge

Email Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Standss EmailMerge COM Add-in Description

EmailMerge COM Add-in is an Outlook add-on that enables users to send personalized mass emails directly from Microsoft Outlook. The tool integrates into the Outlook interface and provides a step-by-step wizard for performing mail merge operations. The add-in supports multiple data sources including Outlook contacts, Excel spreadsheets, Access databases, and Salesforce lists. Users can create personalized email messages with customized salutations and content using merge fields that populate recipient-specific information. Key capabilities include the ability to attach files (identical or personalized per recipient), add CC and BCC recipients, preview emails before sending, and schedule emails for delayed delivery. The tool includes a template manager for reusing standard messages and a list manager for segmenting mailing lists. The product offers background processing that allows users to continue working in Outlook while mail merges execute. It includes a scheduler for pausing, canceling, and rescheduling mail merges. The add-in maintains a Do-Not-Send list that automatically captures unsubscribe requests and bouncebacks. EmailMerge COM Add-in is designed for Classic (desktop) Outlook for Windows and can be deployed via MSI, Intune, or Group Policy. Settings can be managed locally on each computer or through GPO. A separate version (EmailMerge 365) is available for New Outlook, Outlook for Mac, and Outlook Web Access.

Standss EmailMerge COM Add-in FAQ

Common questions about Standss EmailMerge COM Add-in including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Standss EmailMerge COM Add-in is Outlook add-in for sending personalized bulk emails via mail merge developed by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Data Classification.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →