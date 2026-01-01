Standss EmailMerge COM Add-in
Standss EmailMerge COM Add-in
Standss EmailMerge COM Add-in Description
EmailMerge COM Add-in is an Outlook add-on that enables users to send personalized mass emails directly from Microsoft Outlook. The tool integrates into the Outlook interface and provides a step-by-step wizard for performing mail merge operations. The add-in supports multiple data sources including Outlook contacts, Excel spreadsheets, Access databases, and Salesforce lists. Users can create personalized email messages with customized salutations and content using merge fields that populate recipient-specific information. Key capabilities include the ability to attach files (identical or personalized per recipient), add CC and BCC recipients, preview emails before sending, and schedule emails for delayed delivery. The tool includes a template manager for reusing standard messages and a list manager for segmenting mailing lists. The product offers background processing that allows users to continue working in Outlook while mail merges execute. It includes a scheduler for pausing, canceling, and rescheduling mail merges. The add-in maintains a Do-Not-Send list that automatically captures unsubscribe requests and bouncebacks. EmailMerge COM Add-in is designed for Classic (desktop) Outlook for Windows and can be deployed via MSI, Intune, or Group Policy. Settings can be managed locally on each computer or through GPO. A separate version (EmailMerge 365) is available for New Outlook, Outlook for Mac, and Outlook Web Access.
Standss EmailMerge COM Add-in FAQ
Common questions about Standss EmailMerge COM Add-in including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Standss EmailMerge COM Add-in is Outlook add-in for sending personalized bulk emails via mail merge developed by Standss (South Pacific) Limited. It is a Email Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Data Classification.
