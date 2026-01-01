Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring
Real-time infrastructure monitoring for hybrid & multicloud environments
Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring Description
Splunk Infrastructure Monitoring is a real-time monitoring and troubleshooting solution designed for on-premises, hybrid, and multicloud environments. The product provides visibility into infrastructure performance through streaming architecture that ingests, analyzes, and alerts within seconds. The platform offers over 300 cloud service integrations with pre-built dashboards for rapid deployment and full-stack visualization. It automatically discovers infrastructure components and enables users to group and explore clouds, services, and systems. The solution monitors infrastructure metrics and correlates them with microservices to provide context for troubleshooting. It supports dynamic threshold detection, multiple condition monitoring, and complex alerting rules to reduce false positives and decrease mean time to detect and resolve issues. Users can track service-level objectives and indicators, as well as custom metrics for business KPIs. The platform includes metrics pipeline management capabilities that allow aggregation and filtering of data before ingestion to control costs. The product features specialized Kubernetes monitoring with automatic discovery and visualization of Kubernetes objects, health status, and performance metrics. It integrates with Splunk Platform through Log Observer Connect to combine real-time metrics with existing log data for root cause analysis. The solution provides programmable APIs and monitor-as-code capabilities for CI/CD integration, enabling shift-left monitoring practices with centralized management and enterprise controls.
