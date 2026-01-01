OpenText Network Detection & Response Logo

OpenText Network Detection & Response

NDR platform with signature inspection, anomaly detection, and ML capabilities

Network Security
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

OpenText Network Detection & Response Description

OpenText Network Detection & Response is a network security monitoring platform that combines signature inspection, anomaly detection, and machine learning for threat detection across network environments. The platform provides real-time network traffic monitoring for both encrypted and unencrypted traffic. The solution includes SmartPCAP functionality that links full packet captures to alerts for investigation purposes. It uses adaptive sensors that can be deployed across hybrid networks, including on-premises, cloud, and multi-cloud environments. The platform maintains a long-term repository that retains session-based context and network metadata for historical analysis and threat hunting. The system generates alerts enriched with context and supports automated response capabilities. It consolidates detection, forensics, and response functions into a single platform. The solution exports threat intelligence to external systems for incident response workflow integration. The platform is designed to provide visibility across network environments and supports deployment through sensors and metadata repositories. It includes capabilities for analyzing historical traffic patterns and hunting for threats that may be missed by traditional security tools. The solution aims to reduce alert fatigue and improve SOC efficiency through correlation and automation features.

OpenText Network Detection & Response FAQ

Common questions about OpenText Network Detection & Response including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OpenText Network Detection & Response is NDR platform with signature inspection, anomaly detection, and ML capabilities developed by OpenText. It is a Network Security solution designed to help security teams with Anomaly Detection, Cloud Security, Hybrid Cloud.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →