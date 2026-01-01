OpenText Network Detection & Response Description

OpenText Network Detection & Response is a network security monitoring platform that combines signature inspection, anomaly detection, and machine learning for threat detection across network environments. The platform provides real-time network traffic monitoring for both encrypted and unencrypted traffic. The solution includes SmartPCAP functionality that links full packet captures to alerts for investigation purposes. It uses adaptive sensors that can be deployed across hybrid networks, including on-premises, cloud, and multi-cloud environments. The platform maintains a long-term repository that retains session-based context and network metadata for historical analysis and threat hunting. The system generates alerts enriched with context and supports automated response capabilities. It consolidates detection, forensics, and response functions into a single platform. The solution exports threat intelligence to external systems for incident response workflow integration. The platform is designed to provide visibility across network environments and supports deployment through sensors and metadata repositories. It includes capabilities for analyzing historical traffic patterns and hunting for threats that may be missed by traditional security tools. The solution aims to reduce alert fatigue and improve SOC efficiency through correlation and automation features.