NetSPI Penetration Testing as a Service
Human-delivered penetration testing as a service across apps, networks, cloud
NetSPI Penetration Testing as a Service
Human-delivered penetration testing as a service across apps, networks, cloud
NetSPI Penetration Testing as a Service Description
NetSPI Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) provides human-delivered penetration testing services combined with AI-powered capabilities across multiple attack surfaces. The platform offers testing services for applications (web, API, mobile, thick client, virtual), networks (internal, external, wireless, host-based, virtual desktop), cloud infrastructures (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), AI/ML systems including LLM testing and jailbreaking, mainframe environments (z/OS, CICS, IMS), and hardware systems (automotive, medical devices, IoT, ATM, operational technology). The service includes security assessments such as red team operations, social engineering testing (email, phone, physical), detective controls testing with attack simulations, secure code review using SAST tools, cybersecurity maturity assessments, threat modeling, and SaaS security assessments for Salesforce and Microsoft 365. Additional capabilities include merger and acquisition security assessments. The platform provides attack surface visibility through external attack surface management (EASM) and cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM), dark web monitoring for threat detection, and lookalike domain monitoring for brand protection. The service includes breach and attack simulation packs for Linux, ransomware, ESXi, Azure, MITRE ATT&CK, and MacOS environments.
NetSPI Penetration Testing as a Service FAQ
Common questions about NetSPI Penetration Testing as a Service including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
NetSPI Penetration Testing as a Service is Human-delivered penetration testing as a service across apps, networks, cloud developed by NetSPI. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Application Security, Attack Surface Mapping.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership