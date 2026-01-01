NetSPI Penetration Testing as a Service Logo

NetSPI Penetration Testing as a Service

Human-delivered penetration testing as a service across apps, networks, cloud

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

NetSPI Penetration Testing as a Service Description

NetSPI Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS) provides human-delivered penetration testing services combined with AI-powered capabilities across multiple attack surfaces. The platform offers testing services for applications (web, API, mobile, thick client, virtual), networks (internal, external, wireless, host-based, virtual desktop), cloud infrastructures (AWS, Azure, Google Cloud), AI/ML systems including LLM testing and jailbreaking, mainframe environments (z/OS, CICS, IMS), and hardware systems (automotive, medical devices, IoT, ATM, operational technology). The service includes security assessments such as red team operations, social engineering testing (email, phone, physical), detective controls testing with attack simulations, secure code review using SAST tools, cybersecurity maturity assessments, threat modeling, and SaaS security assessments for Salesforce and Microsoft 365. Additional capabilities include merger and acquisition security assessments. The platform provides attack surface visibility through external attack surface management (EASM) and cyber asset attack surface management (CAASM), dark web monitoring for threat detection, and lookalike domain monitoring for brand protection. The service includes breach and attack simulation packs for Linux, ransomware, ESXi, Azure, MITRE ATT&CK, and MacOS environments.

NetSPI Penetration Testing as a Service FAQ

Common questions about NetSPI Penetration Testing as a Service including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

NetSPI Penetration Testing as a Service is Human-delivered penetration testing as a service across apps, networks, cloud developed by NetSPI. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with AI Security, Application Security, Attack Surface Mapping.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →