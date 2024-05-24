Manifest Vulnerability Management Description

Manifest Vulnerability Management is a platform that automates the identification, prioritization, and remediation of security vulnerabilities across software and supply chains. The platform generates and merges Software Bill of Materials (SBOM) from in-house applications and vendors, storing them in a secure repository. The system performs code reachability analysis to determine if vulnerabilities are actually exploitable within the codebase. It enriches vulnerability data with Known Exploited Vulnerability (KEV) information, Exploit Prediction Scoring System (EPSS) probabilities, and business criticality metrics to provide risk-based prioritization beyond traditional CVSS scoring. Manifest includes automated workflow capabilities that allow teams to triage and remediate vulnerabilities directly within the platform or push prioritized tasks to external ticketing systems. The platform automatically generates VEX (Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange) and CSAF (Common Security Advisory Framework) documents for transparent communication with stakeholders. The platform supports AI/ML vulnerability management through an AIBOM (AI Bill of Materials) framework, extending vulnerability tracking to datasets, models, and AI components. It maintains audit trails, tracks remediation progress, and provides compliance-ready records for governance requirements.