Manifest SupplierRisk Description

Manifest SupplierRisk is a third-party software risk management platform that provides visibility into vendor software components before and after procurement. The platform automates SBOM analysis, binary inspection, and continuous monitoring of third-party applications. The tool generates SBOMs directly from GitHub, GitLab, or Bitbucket repositories and analyzes uploaded SBOMs for vulnerabilities and license risks. It performs binary analysis to generate SBOMs when vendors cannot or will not provide them, ensuring coverage regardless of supplier maturity. Manifest SupplierRisk provides a secure sharing portal where vendors can upload SBOMs directly, automating the request and tracking process. The platform continuously monitors vendor software components and sends alerts when new vulnerabilities emerge, enabling organizations to respond quickly to threats like zero-day exploits. The solution inventories software dependencies, assesses vulnerability and exploitability, and tracks changes in software components over time. It supports compliance with NIST 800-218 and Executive Order 14028 by enabling SBOM collection, generation, and monitoring across the vendor ecosystem.