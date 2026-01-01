Lazarus Alliance Cybersecurity Logo

Lazarus Alliance provides cybersecurity consulting services focused on compliance audits, risk assessments, and security testing across multiple industries and jurisdictions. The company offers services for over 25 years in the cybersecurity compliance space. The service portfolio includes compliance audit services for frameworks such as StateRAMP, FedRAMP, CMMC, PCI, HIPAA, NIST-FISMA, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, CJIS, DFARS, SOC 1, SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA, ISO 27001, NERC CIP, LA DMF, C5, EUCS, and ENS. Risk assessment and management services provide integrated risk management strategies for cyber threats and financial fraud. Privacy audit and compliance services address regulations including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA Privacy Rule, EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, GLBA, PIPEDA, DPDP, and SOC 2 Privacy Trust Principle. Vulnerability and penetration testing services include Red Team assessments, NVLAP testing, PCI SLC, code analysis, and software certifications. The company positions itself as providing proactive cybersecurity services with a collaborative approach to audit and compliance engagements. Services are delivered to organizations globally across all industries requiring cybersecurity compliance and risk management support.

Lazarus Alliance Cybersecurity is Cybersecurity audit, compliance, risk assessment & pen testing services developed by Lazarus Alliance. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, PCI DSS.

