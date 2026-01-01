Lazarus Alliance Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity audit, compliance, risk assessment & pen testing services
Lazarus Alliance Cybersecurity
Cybersecurity audit, compliance, risk assessment & pen testing services
Lazarus Alliance Cybersecurity Description
Lazarus Alliance provides cybersecurity consulting services focused on compliance audits, risk assessments, and security testing across multiple industries and jurisdictions. The company offers services for over 25 years in the cybersecurity compliance space. The service portfolio includes compliance audit services for frameworks such as StateRAMP, FedRAMP, CMMC, PCI, HIPAA, NIST-FISMA, NIST 800-53, NIST 800-171, CJIS, DFARS, SOC 1, SOC 2, GDPR, CCPA, ISO 27001, NERC CIP, LA DMF, C5, EUCS, and ENS. Risk assessment and management services provide integrated risk management strategies for cyber threats and financial fraud. Privacy audit and compliance services address regulations including GDPR, CCPA, HIPAA Privacy Rule, EU-U.S. Privacy Shield, GLBA, PIPEDA, DPDP, and SOC 2 Privacy Trust Principle. Vulnerability and penetration testing services include Red Team assessments, NVLAP testing, PCI SLC, code analysis, and software certifications. The company positions itself as providing proactive cybersecurity services with a collaborative approach to audit and compliance engagements. Services are delivered to organizations globally across all industries requiring cybersecurity compliance and risk management support.
Lazarus Alliance Cybersecurity FAQ
Common questions about Lazarus Alliance Cybersecurity including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Lazarus Alliance Cybersecurity is Cybersecurity audit, compliance, risk assessment & pen testing services developed by Lazarus Alliance. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Compliance, PCI DSS.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership