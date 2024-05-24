Ironscales Security Awareness Training Description

Ironscales Security Awareness Training is a security awareness training platform integrated into the company's email security solution. The platform delivers training content to employees based on their risk profiles and behaviors. The system uses smart targeting to match training to specific roles and attack types using organization charts and smart groups. Training content is automatically delivered to users who fail phishing simulations, providing adaptive learning based on individual performance. The platform includes a library of over 100 training videos from Wizer Training covering topics such as phishing, insider threats, and compliance. Videos are available in more than 10 languages and designed as short modules for quick consumption. Organizations can also upload and track their own custom training videos alongside the provided content. Training delivery occurs through email, browser, and in-platform messages. Users receive real-time coaching through banners, simulations, and just-in-time feedback when they engage with potential threats. The platform provides in-the-moment learning rather than relying solely on scheduled training modules. Reporting capabilities include executive-level summaries, campaign statistics with quiz scores and completion rates, and comprehensive tracking by person, department, or smart group. Administrators can monitor delivery, views, and learner progress through detailed dashboards. The platform supports compliance requirements including GDPR, HIPAA, and PCI. It addresses cyber insurance requirements for phishing awareness and user training frequency.