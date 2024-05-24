IRONSCALES Protect Description

IRONSCALES Protect is an email security platform designed to protect organizational inboxes from phishing attacks. The solution addresses advanced phishing threats, including those that bypass existing security controls. The platform combines artificial intelligence and machine learning with human insights through a human-in-the-loop framework. This approach acknowledges that AI and machine learning alone cannot detect all email attacks, and incorporates human analysis to address detection gaps. IRONSCALES Protect provides continuous protection against phishing attacks targeting email systems. The solution is positioned to handle sophisticated email-based threats that may evade traditional security measures. The platform operates on the principle that combining automated AI-powered detection with human intelligence creates a more effective defense against evolving phishing techniques and email-based attacks.