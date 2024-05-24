Intraprise Health HIPAA One™ Description

Intraprise Health HIPAA One is a cloud-based software suite designed to help healthcare organizations manage HIPAA compliance requirements. The platform guides organizations through annual HIPAA assessments and provides tools for risk management and workforce training. The software includes modules for Security Risk Assessments (SRA) and Privacy/Breach Risk Assessments (PBRA), automating the assessment process with step-by-step guidance through a web-based interface. The platform calculates risk automatically and generates reports aligned with OCR (Office for Civil Rights) standards and HIPAA Privacy and Security Rules. HIPAA One includes a Business Associate Manager for tracking vendor contracts and compliance obligations. The platform offers workforce training through online courses covering HIPAA compliance requirements. Organizations can import previous assessments to accelerate subsequent evaluations, with the vendor claiming 80% faster completion times. The software provides centralized assessment management for enterprise organizations with multiple entities, enabling collaboration across divisions. It includes automated task reminders, team delegation features, and regulation update alerts. The platform stores documentation for covered entities, business associates, and data user agreements. HIPAA One offers a customizable policy library and document management capabilities. The platform supports three service models: managed services where Intraprise Health performs assessments, hybrid approaches combining internal teams with vendor experts, and self-service options for internal teams.