Inspira H1UMAN

AI-powered cybersecurity automation agent for daily workflow execution

AI Security
Inspira H1UMAN Description

Inspira H1UMAN is an AI-based cybersecurity automation agent designed to perform day-to-day security workflows. The product is part of Inspira Enterprise's broader cybersecurity services portfolio, which includes managed detection and response capabilities. H1UMAN functions as an actionable AI agent that can execute routine security operations tasks. The system is integrated into Inspira's Cyber Fusion Centers, which are powered by AI technology to support security operations. The product operates within Inspira Enterprise's service ecosystem, which provides cybersecurity services across advisory, transformation, and operations domains. H1UMAN is positioned as a workflow automation solution that leverages artificial intelligence to handle repetitive security tasks. Inspira Enterprise operates five Cyber Fusion Centers globally and serves over 550 active clients across more than 10 countries. The company has been recognized as a leader in IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Emerging Managed Detection and Response 2024 and Everest Group's Cybersecurity Services for Mid-Market Enterprises PEAK Matrix Assessment 2025.

