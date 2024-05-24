Infosequre NIS2 Description

Infosequre NIS2 is an interactive e-learning training module designed to help organizations comply with the NIS2 directive, which came into effect on October 27, 2024. The training provides education on the updated cybersecurity regulations that extend beyond the original NIS directive to cover more sectors with stricter security and reporting requirements. The module covers five main content areas: an introduction to the NIS2 directive and its requirements, responsibilities of managers in achieving compliance, classification of organizations as "essential" or "important" entities, consequences of non-compliance for both organizations and individuals, and reporting obligations under the directive. The training is delivered through an interactive e-learning format accessible via a demo environment. It is designed to educate employees and management on the regulatory requirements, organizational responsibilities, and potential sanctions associated with the NIS2 directive. The company behind the product, Infosequre, is ISO 27001 certified and part of BeOne Development.