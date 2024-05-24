Inceite Cybersecurity Services Description

Inceite is a cybersecurity services company established in 2017 that provides security consulting and testing services for organizations across banking, telecommunications, and public sector industries. The company employs certified professionals holding credentials including CISSP, OSCP, OSCE, and OSWE. The company offers penetration testing services for IT infrastructure, web applications, thick client applications, and mobile applications to identify vulnerabilities before exploitation. Red teaming services simulate cyber attacks to evaluate organizational readiness and security awareness, with assessments based on the TIBER-EU framework. Additional services include configuration and IT architecture security audits for Linux and Windows operating systems, Oracle, MySQL, and MSSQL databases, and application servers. The company provides implementation and support for Security Operations Center (SOC) and CSIRT systems, including SIEM, SOAR, and EDR platforms. Inceite conducts security code reviews to verify the presence of proper security controls in source code. The company also offers GDPR implementation services to help organizations comply with EU data protection regulations. Beyond cybersecurity, Inceite provides software development services including frontend, backend, and fullstack development, as well as machine learning services covering data mining, text mining, and video/picture analysis using AI and deep learning algorithms.