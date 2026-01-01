GoSecure Penetration Testing Services
GoSecure Penetration Testing Services
GoSecure Penetration Testing Services Description
GoSecure Penetration Testing Services provides security assessment services to evaluate an organization's ability to identify threats and defend against attacks. The service includes threat modeling based on industry and technology stack, with expert intrusion testers identifying security risks posed by real-world attackers. The service identifies exploits, flaws, policy issues, and common security concerns to improve cybersecurity posture. Specialized engagements are available for code reviews, cloud testing, SAP testing, and industrial/embedded devices. The team includes Offensive Security Certified Professional (OSCP) certified testers. Testing programs assess where and how adversaries can target organizations, how data can be compromised, the impact attackers can have on operations, and controls or remediation measures to improve security. Services cover multiple areas including endpoints, applications, networks, social engineering susceptibility testing, and improvements and training. Industry-specific testing expertise is available for government, retail, infrastructure, finance, and other sectors. Custom programs can include embedded or industrial device testing (IoT, SCADA). The service also offers Red Team and Purple Team engagements to assess organizational risk and capabilities to protect against attacks. Clients receive detailed reports with actionable insights and recommendations. Knowledge transfer and mentoring sessions are available to develop in-house team skills.
