GlobalSuite Solutions Third-Party Risk Management
TPRM software for evaluating, monitoring, and controlling supplier risks
GlobalSuite Solutions Third-Party Risk Management
TPRM software for evaluating, monitoring, and controlling supplier risks
GlobalSuite Solutions Third-Party Risk Management Description
GlobalSuite Solutions Third-Party Risk Management is a software platform designed to manage risks associated with suppliers, partners, and other third parties. The solution provides capabilities for classifying and managing third parties based on their criticality levels, automating risk assessments through questionnaires and campaigns, and monitoring compliance with regulatory requirements. The platform includes pre-configured models aligned with regulations such as DORA, NIS2, ISO 27001, ENS, and EBA Guidelines. Users can launch assessment campaigns with dynamic forms tailored to different types of third parties and receive traceable results in real time. The solution offers third-party classification and criticality grouping based on risk level, service type, or potential organizational impact. It manages compliance evidence, certificates (ISO, ENS), and legal requirements for each supplier with automated alerts and workflows. The platform provides control panels, criticality maps, real-time dashboards, and customizable reporting capabilities for purchasing, compliance, risk, and management teams. It supports document validation, automatic prioritization, and integration with existing systems. The solution is designed to scale from organizations with few suppliers to those managing global networks of third parties, consolidating risk management activities into a single platform.
GlobalSuite Solutions Third-Party Risk Management FAQ
Common questions about GlobalSuite Solutions Third-Party Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
GlobalSuite Solutions Third-Party Risk Management is TPRM software for evaluating, monitoring, and controlling supplier risks developed by GlobalSuite Solutions. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Dashboard, GRC.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership