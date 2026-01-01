GlobalSuite Solutions Third-Party Risk Management Description

GlobalSuite Solutions Third-Party Risk Management is a software platform designed to manage risks associated with suppliers, partners, and other third parties. The solution provides capabilities for classifying and managing third parties based on their criticality levels, automating risk assessments through questionnaires and campaigns, and monitoring compliance with regulatory requirements. The platform includes pre-configured models aligned with regulations such as DORA, NIS2, ISO 27001, ENS, and EBA Guidelines. Users can launch assessment campaigns with dynamic forms tailored to different types of third parties and receive traceable results in real time. The solution offers third-party classification and criticality grouping based on risk level, service type, or potential organizational impact. It manages compliance evidence, certificates (ISO, ENS), and legal requirements for each supplier with automated alerts and workflows. The platform provides control panels, criticality maps, real-time dashboards, and customizable reporting capabilities for purchasing, compliance, risk, and management teams. It supports document validation, automatic prioritization, and integration with existing systems. The solution is designed to scale from organizations with few suppliers to those managing global networks of third parties, consolidating risk management activities into a single platform.