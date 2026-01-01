GlobalSuite Solutions Third-Party Risk Management Logo

GlobalSuite Solutions Third-Party Risk Management

TPRM software for evaluating, monitoring, and controlling supplier risks

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

GlobalSuite Solutions Third-Party Risk Management Description

GlobalSuite Solutions Third-Party Risk Management is a software platform designed to manage risks associated with suppliers, partners, and other third parties. The solution provides capabilities for classifying and managing third parties based on their criticality levels, automating risk assessments through questionnaires and campaigns, and monitoring compliance with regulatory requirements. The platform includes pre-configured models aligned with regulations such as DORA, NIS2, ISO 27001, ENS, and EBA Guidelines. Users can launch assessment campaigns with dynamic forms tailored to different types of third parties and receive traceable results in real time. The solution offers third-party classification and criticality grouping based on risk level, service type, or potential organizational impact. It manages compliance evidence, certificates (ISO, ENS), and legal requirements for each supplier with automated alerts and workflows. The platform provides control panels, criticality maps, real-time dashboards, and customizable reporting capabilities for purchasing, compliance, risk, and management teams. It supports document validation, automatic prioritization, and integration with existing systems. The solution is designed to scale from organizations with few suppliers to those managing global networks of third parties, consolidating risk management activities into a single platform.

GlobalSuite Solutions Third-Party Risk Management FAQ

Common questions about GlobalSuite Solutions Third-Party Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

GlobalSuite Solutions Third-Party Risk Management is TPRM software for evaluating, monitoring, and controlling supplier risks developed by GlobalSuite Solutions. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Dashboard, GRC.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →