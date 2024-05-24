Forescout Risk and Exposure Management Description

Forescout Risk and Exposure Management is a platform that identifies, prioritizes, and mitigates cybersecurity risks across IT, IoT, OT, IoMT, and XIoT assets. The solution provides continuous visibility of managed and unmanaged cyber assets to monitor the attack surface in real-time. The platform consolidates risk operations into a single dashboard, enabling organizations to track cyber posture, identify exposures, quantify risk, and prioritize remediation efforts. It employs risk scoring and asset context to help security teams focus on critical vulnerabilities affecting key business assets. The solution supports regulatory and cybersecurity framework compliance by tracking compliance gaps and providing actionable recommendations for remediation. It includes features for risk assessments, secure log storage, threat intelligence integration, and threat remediation strategies to improve audit readiness. For incident response, the platform provides full asset context, browsable device history, and risk scoring capabilities to support breach investigations. Security teams can search for devices with similar exposures to minimize blast radius during incidents. The platform addresses third-party vendor risk management by identifying and prioritizing exposures related to vendors and supply chain partners. It provides assessment capabilities to evaluate vendor security posture. Deployment options include on-premises installations, virtual machines, Docker-based containerized deployments, air-gapped systems, hybrid configurations, and fully cloud-based operations. Sensors can be deployed as standalone appliances, installed on network infrastructure, or configured as active sensors.