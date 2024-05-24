FireMon Policy Manager Description

FireMon Policy Manager is a network security policy management platform that automates policy administration across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. The platform provides real-time visibility and analysis of firewall rules and cloud security controls across more than 120 supported platforms. The solution identifies misconfigurations and excessive permissions in network security policies through real-time threat modeling and Security Criticality Index (SCI) scoring. It simulates attack paths to expose potential vulnerabilities and applies automated guardrails to proposed changes. FireMon automates network security policy change workflows and validates every rule for compliance and risk before deployment. The platform deploys approved rule changes to firewalls and cloud policy enforcement controls during scheduled change windows. The platform maintains continuous compliance by detecting policy violations and automating rule reviews for audit readiness. It supports major compliance standards including PCI-DSS, NERC-CIP, and GDPR across firewalls and cloud network security policies. FireMon centralizes network security policy management across multi-vendor firewalls, cloud security groups, and SDN platforms. It normalizes network security rules from 15,000+ devices and more than 25 million policies across global environments. The platform includes SiQL, a query language that delivers sub-second searches across firewall and cloud network security policies. SiQL enables granular queries using native syntax and REGEX patterns to analyze configurations and exports normalized search results.