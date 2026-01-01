Exterro In-Place Preservation Description

Exterro In-Place Preservation is a data preservation solution designed for e-discovery and legal hold management. The product suspends deletion policies and prevents manual deletion of data stored on native data sources to reduce the risk of spoliation of electronically stored information (ESI) with legal hold obligations. The solution integrates with over 20 commonly used applications to identify and preserve custodial and non-custodial data. It provides automated logging of all preservation actions and enables reporting on preserved data status by matter or custodian. The product allows legal teams to control data preservation without relying on IT resources. Users can create detailed ESI filters using date ranges, senders, recipients, and keywords to specify which data to preserve. The solution integrates with Exterro Legal Hold and the Exterro data source catalog for custodian data source identification and selection. The product maintains a comprehensive audit trail that documents every activity with preservation requests. Users can view and report across preservation efforts by matter, legal hold, or custodian. The solution aims to minimize over-preservation of data to reduce document review and storage costs.