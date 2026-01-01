Exterro In-Place Preservation Logo

Exterro In-Place Preservation

In-place preservation tool for e-discovery legal hold obligations

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Exterro In-Place Preservation Description

Exterro In-Place Preservation is a data preservation solution designed for e-discovery and legal hold management. The product suspends deletion policies and prevents manual deletion of data stored on native data sources to reduce the risk of spoliation of electronically stored information (ESI) with legal hold obligations. The solution integrates with over 20 commonly used applications to identify and preserve custodial and non-custodial data. It provides automated logging of all preservation actions and enables reporting on preserved data status by matter or custodian. The product allows legal teams to control data preservation without relying on IT resources. Users can create detailed ESI filters using date ranges, senders, recipients, and keywords to specify which data to preserve. The solution integrates with Exterro Legal Hold and the Exterro data source catalog for custodian data source identification and selection. The product maintains a comprehensive audit trail that documents every activity with preservation requests. Users can view and report across preservation efforts by matter, legal hold, or custodian. The solution aims to minimize over-preservation of data to reduce document review and storage costs.

Exterro In-Place Preservation FAQ

Common questions about Exterro In-Place Preservation including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Exterro In-Place Preservation is In-place preservation tool for e-discovery legal hold obligations developed by Exterro. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Data Loss Prevention.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →