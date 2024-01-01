Scoring server for Cyber Capture the Flag events with a focus on problem modification and hint offerings.
This domain is registered, but may still be available. Get this domain Do not sell my personal information | Privacy Settings Powered By
Scoring server for Cyber Capture the Flag events with a focus on problem modification and hint offerings.
A repository of CTF source files and write-ups for CTFs from 2014, allowing contributions and corrections.
A tool to quickly get all JavaScript sources/files
Community-driven collection of open source tools being archived with limited support.
A security framework for process isolation and sandboxing based on capability-based security principles.
A guide to secure Ruby development, providing guidelines and recommendations for secure coding practices.