Dmarcian DMARC Record Wizard Description

Dmarcian DMARC Record Wizard is a web-based tool that guides users through the process of creating DMARC records for domain name system (DNS) publication. The wizard provides a step-by-step interface for configuring DMARC policy settings, including policy types (none, quarantine, reject), aggregate report destinations, forensic report options, identifier alignment modes (relaxed or strict), subdomain policies, and policy application percentages. The tool allows users to specify where aggregate DMARC reports should be sent and configure forensic reporting options for individual email failures. Users can set different policies for subdomains and adjust SPF and DKIM alignment requirements. The wizard supports gradual policy rollout by allowing users to apply DMARC policies to specific percentages of email traffic. The tool generates properly formatted DMARC records that can be published in DNS to enable domain authentication monitoring. It provides options for receiving XML-based aggregate reports on a 24-hour cycle and forensic reports containing redacted copies of individual emails that fail authentication checks. The wizard includes validation to ensure record parameters are correct before publication. Users can access the tool without registration, though dmarcian offers account creation for automated report processing and visualization through their platform.