dmarcian DKIM Validator Description

dmarcian DKIM Validator is a diagnostic tool designed to verify DKIM public keys before they are added to DNS records. The tool helps email senders prevent DKIM-related authentication failures by validating the correctness of DKIM configurations. The validator allows users to enter DKIM records for verification and provides detailed analysis of the record structure. It examines various DKIM tags including version (v), hash algorithms (h), key type (k), notes (n), public key data (p), service type (s), and flags (t). The tool reports on public key length and identifies any warnings or errors in the DKIM configuration. The validator supports multiple key types including RSA and ed25519, and recognizes hash algorithms such as sha1 and sha256. It can detect test mode and strict mode flags, and validates service type specifications. The tool provides a legend explaining each DKIM tag, its default values, and translations to help users understand the technical specifications. Users can access and bookmark specific inspections for future reference. The tool is designed to ensure proper DKIM implementation before deployment, reducing the risk of email authentication issues that could impact email deliverability.