Digital Hands Email Security Description

Digital Hands Email Security is a cloud-based email security platform that provides protection against phishing, malware, ransomware, business email compromise, account takeover, and supply chain attacks. The solution integrates natively with Office 365 and Google Workspace to block malicious emails before they reach user inboxes. The platform uses AI-driven detection trained on millions of emails to identify and prevent threats. It operates as a proactive defense system that blocks emails before delivery rather than pulling them after they reach inboxes. The solution includes domain authentication setup, custom filtering rules, and security policy configuration. The platform offers a 5-minute installation process and includes guided onboarding with expert support. It provides continuous adaptation to emerging threats through AI-driven tuning. The solution includes protection for cloud collaboration tools and Drive. Digital Hands Email Security is part of a broader managed security service offering that includes 24/7 monitoring by security experts, the CyGuard Maestro automation platform, and integration with the CyGuard Portal for visibility into threats and activity logs. The platform is designed to work with existing security technologies through a composable security model.