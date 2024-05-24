Cymulate Exposure Management Platform Description

Cymulate Exposure Management Platform is a Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) solution that combines exposure discovery, threat validation, and attack simulation capabilities. The platform automates offensive security testing to identify and validate exploitable security gaps across an organization's environment. The platform uses AI-powered automation to conduct attack lifecycle simulations from initial access to data exfiltration. It correlates threat validation results with data from vulnerability scanners and discovery tools to prioritize exposures based on actual exploitability rather than theoretical risk scores. The solution provides automated remediation capabilities that enable security teams to update security controls and create custom detection rules. It includes templates and guided workflows for scaling offensive testing across different environments without requiring extensive security expertise. Cymulate maps attack simulations to security frameworks including MITRE ATT&CK, NIST 800-52, and CIS Critical Security Controls. The platform generates metrics on threat prevention effectiveness, exposure reduction, and team efficiency to measure security posture improvements over time. The system integrates with existing security infrastructure to map complex attacks to controls and exposures. It supports collaboration across security teams through centralized reporting and workflow automation for incident response and remediation activities.