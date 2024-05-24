CyberDirekt IT-Sicherheitstraining Description

CyberDirekt IT-Sicherheitstraining is a security awareness training platform designed to reduce cyber risks through employee education and security testing. The platform provides a certified security awareness training program delivered through twelve automated modules that cover various cybersecurity topics to educate employees about cyber threats. The platform includes three main components: an IT security training program for employee awareness, a web security check tool for identifying vulnerabilities in company websites through automated scanning, and phishing simulation capabilities to test employee responses to phishing attacks. The phishing simulation feature addresses the fact that over 90% of phishing attacks start with email and approximately one-third of recipients click on malicious content. The web security check performs vulnerability scans that can assess website security in minutes, helping organizations identify and close potential entry points for attackers. The training modules aim to provide employees with knowledge to recognize cyber threats and protect organizational data. The platform is offered as part of CyberDirekt's cyber insurance packages at no additional cost, though it can also be purchased separately without insurance coverage. The service is used by over 5,000 companies and works with more than 1,900 broker partners.