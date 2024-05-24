Conveyor Trust Center
Conveyor Trust Center Description
Conveyor Trust Center is a platform designed to streamline the security review process between vendors and their customers. The product provides a centralized location where organizations can share security documentation, compliance reports, and other trust-related materials with customers and prospects. The platform features a passwordless login system that allows customers to access security information without creating accounts. Organizations can protect sensitive documents behind click-wrap NDAs that eliminate the need for manual NDA redlining. The trust center supports automatic access approval based on configurable logic through integrations with CRM and communication platforms. The product includes an AI agent that can answer customer security questions, complete questionnaires, and retrieve documents automatically. The trust center supports multi-product line configurations, allowing organizations to tag and organize documentation by different product offerings within a single portal. Conveyor Trust Center provides automated notification capabilities for subprocessor updates and security announcements. The platform includes auto-translation functionality for global customers and offers analytics to track customer activity and measure revenue impact through CRM integration. The system is designed to reduce manual work for information security teams by enabling customer self-service for security documentation and questionnaire responses. Organizations can manage all security information, documents, and questionnaire workflows from a single interface.
Conveyor Trust Center FAQ
Common questions about Conveyor Trust Center including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Conveyor Trust Center is Trust center platform for sharing security docs & automating vendor reviews developed by Conveyor. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Third Party Risk Management, Security Questionnaires, AI Powered Security.
