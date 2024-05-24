Conveyor Trust Center Logo

Conveyor Trust Center

Trust center platform for sharing security docs & automating vendor reviews

GRC Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

Conveyor Trust Center Description

Conveyor Trust Center is a platform designed to streamline the security review process between vendors and their customers. The product provides a centralized location where organizations can share security documentation, compliance reports, and other trust-related materials with customers and prospects. The platform features a passwordless login system that allows customers to access security information without creating accounts. Organizations can protect sensitive documents behind click-wrap NDAs that eliminate the need for manual NDA redlining. The trust center supports automatic access approval based on configurable logic through integrations with CRM and communication platforms. The product includes an AI agent that can answer customer security questions, complete questionnaires, and retrieve documents automatically. The trust center supports multi-product line configurations, allowing organizations to tag and organize documentation by different product offerings within a single portal. Conveyor Trust Center provides automated notification capabilities for subprocessor updates and security announcements. The platform includes auto-translation functionality for global customers and offers analytics to track customer activity and measure revenue impact through CRM integration. The system is designed to reduce manual work for information security teams by enabling customer self-service for security documentation and questionnaire responses. Organizations can manage all security information, documents, and questionnaire workflows from a single interface.

Conveyor Trust Center FAQ

Common questions about Conveyor Trust Center including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Conveyor Trust Center is Trust center platform for sharing security docs & automating vendor reviews developed by Conveyor. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Third Party Risk Management, Security Questionnaires, AI Powered Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
540
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
468
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
387
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
237
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
236
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox