Coalition Control Description

Coalition Control is a cyber risk management platform that provides organizations with visibility into their security posture through continuous monitoring and threat detection. The platform is built using proprietary technology and claims data from over 100,000 policyholders. The platform offers a Cyber Health Rating that provides a dynamic assessment of an organization's cybersecurity status with prioritized remediation steps. Attack Surface Monitoring continuously scans and detects risks across an organization's external digital footprint, including assets and applications. Coalition Control includes Third-Party Risk Management capabilities that monitor suppliers and vendors for security risks on their attack surfaces. The platform provides Security and Compliance Checklists with self-assessments and evidence collection to support compliance with frameworks such as NIST SP 800-53, SOC 2 Type II, and CIS v8.1. Zero-Day Alerts notify users of newly discovered vulnerabilities that are being actively exploited, along with remediation instructions. The platform includes integrations with existing security tools to monitor security controls across cloud applications and services. Premium add-on features include Wirespeed MDR for managed detection and response, Employee Security Awareness Training with phishing simulations, and Managed Email Security for inbox attack prevention. The platform is available at no additional cost to Coalition insurance policyholders.