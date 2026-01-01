CloudSEK XVigil Description

CloudSEK XVigil is a digital risk protection platform that monitors external threats and digital risks across various online channels. The platform provides organizations with visibility into threats that exist outside their traditional security perimeter. XVigil monitors digital assets and brand presence across the internet to identify potential security risks, data leaks, and brand abuse. The platform collects and analyzes threat intelligence from multiple sources to provide organizations with actionable insights about external threats. The solution focuses on identifying risks that could impact an organization's security posture, including exposed credentials, data breaches, phishing campaigns, and brand impersonation attempts. XVigil aggregates threat data and presents it through a centralized interface for security teams to assess and respond to external threats. The platform is designed to help organizations understand their external attack surface and digital risk exposure by continuously monitoring for threats across the open web, deep web, and dark web sources. XVigil provides threat intelligence capabilities to support proactive security measures and incident response activities.