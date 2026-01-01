CloudSEK XVigil
Digital risk protection platform monitoring external threats and brand risks
CloudSEK XVigil
Digital risk protection platform monitoring external threats and brand risks
CloudSEK XVigil Description
CloudSEK XVigil is a digital risk protection platform that monitors external threats and digital risks across various online channels. The platform provides organizations with visibility into threats that exist outside their traditional security perimeter. XVigil monitors digital assets and brand presence across the internet to identify potential security risks, data leaks, and brand abuse. The platform collects and analyzes threat intelligence from multiple sources to provide organizations with actionable insights about external threats. The solution focuses on identifying risks that could impact an organization's security posture, including exposed credentials, data breaches, phishing campaigns, and brand impersonation attempts. XVigil aggregates threat data and presents it through a centralized interface for security teams to assess and respond to external threats. The platform is designed to help organizations understand their external attack surface and digital risk exposure by continuously monitoring for threats across the open web, deep web, and dark web sources. XVigil provides threat intelligence capabilities to support proactive security measures and incident response activities.
CloudSEK XVigil FAQ
Common questions about CloudSEK XVigil including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
CloudSEK XVigil is Digital risk protection platform monitoring external threats and brand risks developed by CloudSEK. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Brand Protection, Dark Web Monitoring.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership