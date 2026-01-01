CloudSEK XVigil Logo

CloudSEK XVigil

Digital risk protection platform monitoring external threats and brand risks

Attack Surface
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

CloudSEK XVigil Description

CloudSEK XVigil is a digital risk protection platform that monitors external threats and digital risks across various online channels. The platform provides organizations with visibility into threats that exist outside their traditional security perimeter. XVigil monitors digital assets and brand presence across the internet to identify potential security risks, data leaks, and brand abuse. The platform collects and analyzes threat intelligence from multiple sources to provide organizations with actionable insights about external threats. The solution focuses on identifying risks that could impact an organization's security posture, including exposed credentials, data breaches, phishing campaigns, and brand impersonation attempts. XVigil aggregates threat data and presents it through a centralized interface for security teams to assess and respond to external threats. The platform is designed to help organizations understand their external attack surface and digital risk exposure by continuously monitoring for threats across the open web, deep web, and dark web sources. XVigil provides threat intelligence capabilities to support proactive security measures and incident response activities.

CloudSEK XVigil FAQ

Common questions about CloudSEK XVigil including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

CloudSEK XVigil is Digital risk protection platform monitoring external threats and brand risks developed by CloudSEK. It is a Attack Surface solution designed to help security teams with Attack Surface Mapping, Brand Protection, Dark Web Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →