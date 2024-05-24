Cloudmark Platform for Mobile Description

Cloudmark Platform for Mobile is a carrier-grade messaging security solution designed for mobile network operators (MNOs), internet service providers (ISPs), and hosting providers. The platform protects users across multiple communication channels including mobile messaging (SMS/MMS), email, rich communications, and social media. The platform provides protection against smishing, phishing, malware, and spam through content identification and filtering capabilities. It includes an SMS firewall component for mobile operators to enforce policies and regulations for mobile messaging traffic. The solution monitors and supervises sender and messaging aggregator behavior to ensure compliance with government and enterprise regulations. For mobile operators, the platform addresses revenue leakage issues and helps reduce subscriber churn by improving service quality. It includes capabilities for identifying nefarious content and filtering unwanted messages before they reach end users. The platform serves over 150 mobile operators, ISPs, and hosting providers globally, protecting more than 1.5 billion users. It operates at carrier-grade scale to handle high-volume messaging traffic across telecommunications networks. Cloudmark is now part of Proofpoint and continues to provide messaging security solutions for telecommunications and service provider environments.