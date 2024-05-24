Cloudmark Cloud Email Messaging Security Description

Cloudmark Cloud is a cloud-based email and messaging security service that provides protection for inbound and outbound email traffic. The platform utilizes the Cloudmark Global Threat Network, which analyzes threat data from billions of messages daily to detect and block spam, phishing, ransomware, and malware. The service offers multiple deployment options including inbound-only, inbound and outbound, or hybrid inbound configurations that integrate with existing messaging infrastructure. The platform operates through geo-diverse datacenters designed to maintain full traffic loads during outages. Cloudmark Cloud includes automated detection and remediation capabilities for compromised accounts. The system provides continuous monitoring to identify new and emerging threats, supported by a team of messaging abuse experts who conduct analysis and investigation. The platform manages anti-abuse operations including feedback loops, workflow policies, whitelists, and blacklists. Real-time threat intelligence data is delivered to support evaluation of malicious attacks. The service operates continuously to protect against known and emerging email-based threats.