Clear Infosec Social Engineering
Social engineering testing service to assess employee security awareness
Clear Infosec Social Engineering Description
Clear Infosec Social Engineering is a professional service that conducts simulated social engineering attacks to test an organization's workforce security awareness. The service operates as a penetration test targeting employees rather than technical infrastructure, attempting to exploit human trust and interpersonal relationships to gain unauthorized access to information. The program is customized to each client's business model and environment. Testing involves various social engineering techniques targeting employees at different organizational levels. The service aims to identify common weaknesses across the workforce by simulating real-world attack scenarios that cybercriminals use to manipulate employees into divulging sensitive information or granting access. After each engagement, Clear Infosec provides detailed reporting that documents each technique used during the test and analyzes employee behavior and responses. The reports include recommendations for improving security awareness and reducing human-based vulnerabilities. The service addresses the gap between technical security controls and employee preparedness, recognizing that employees often represent the weakest link in organizational cybersecurity defenses.
Clear Infosec Social Engineering FAQ
