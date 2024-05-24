CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
Cyber risk rating platform for continuous security assessment & TPRM

Ceeyu Cyber Security Risk Ratings Description

Ceeyu Cyber Security Risk Ratings is a platform that provides automated, continuous security assessments through digital footprint monitoring and vulnerability scanning. The platform discovers and maps visible IT assets across an organization's attack surface, including shadow IT and unused systems. The tool uses algorithms to analyze discoverable information and generate security ratings on a scale from A to F. These ratings are based on objective data points that measure cybersecurity performance and identify vulnerabilities. The platform performs both internal and external security risk assessments within a single application. Ceeyu conducts continuous, automated scans to provide a 360-degree view of cybersecurity posture. The platform extends beyond internal assessments to evaluate vendor ecosystems, enabling organizations to monitor third-party security risks. Security ratings are presented as metrics that show overall cybersecurity posture along with underlying scores that indicate how ratings were determined. The platform supports multiple use cases including risk and compliance monitoring, merger and acquisition due diligence, security audits of critical vendors, and executive-level reporting. It provides actionable insights to help organizations prioritize remediation efforts and mitigate risks across their ecosystem. The tool replaces traditional one-time cybersecurity audits with continuous monitoring at lower cost.

Ceeyu Cyber Security Risk Ratings is Cyber risk rating platform for continuous security assessment & TPRM developed by Ceeyu. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams protect their infrastructure.

