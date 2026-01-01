Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services Description

Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services provides round-the-clock incident response capabilities to identify, contain, and eliminate security breaches. The service covers multiple threat types including ransomware, operational technology incidents, cloud breaches, data breaches, and malware infections. The incident response process follows a structured methodology that includes preparation through internal training, detection and analysis using continuous monitoring tools, immediate containment measures to isolate breaches, eradication of malicious elements and root cause identification, system recovery with necessary patches, and post-incident reviews to improve security posture. The service is delivered by specialists who work alongside internal security teams to limit damage to IT infrastructure. The company reports an average incident response time of less than 1 hour. The service holds NCSC and CREST accreditations for cyber incident response and cyber incident exercising, and operates according to ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 9001, and ISO 22301 standards. Bridewell is a Microsoft Partner with advanced specialisms in Cloud Security and Threat Protection. The service is designed as a reactive measure for emergency assistance, with additional managed security services available for ongoing preventative protection.