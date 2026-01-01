Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services
24/7 incident response service for breach identification, containment & recovery
Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services
24/7 incident response service for breach identification, containment & recovery
Founder & Fractional CISO
Not sure if Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services is right for your team?
Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.
→Align tool selection with your actual business goals
→Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)
→Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs
→Stop researching, start deciding
→Questions that reveal if the tool actually works
→Most companies never ask these
→The costs vendors hide in contracts
→How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing
Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services Description
Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services provides round-the-clock incident response capabilities to identify, contain, and eliminate security breaches. The service covers multiple threat types including ransomware, operational technology incidents, cloud breaches, data breaches, and malware infections. The incident response process follows a structured methodology that includes preparation through internal training, detection and analysis using continuous monitoring tools, immediate containment measures to isolate breaches, eradication of malicious elements and root cause identification, system recovery with necessary patches, and post-incident reviews to improve security posture. The service is delivered by specialists who work alongside internal security teams to limit damage to IT infrastructure. The company reports an average incident response time of less than 1 hour. The service holds NCSC and CREST accreditations for cyber incident response and cyber incident exercising, and operates according to ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 9001, and ISO 22301 standards. Bridewell is a Microsoft Partner with advanced specialisms in Cloud Security and Threat Protection. The service is designed as a reactive measure for emergency assistance, with additional managed security services available for ongoing preventative protection.
Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services FAQ
Common questions about Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services is 24/7 incident response service for breach identification, containment & recovery developed by Bridewell. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, DFIR, Data Breach.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership