Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services Logo

Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services

24/7 incident response service for breach identification, containment & recovery

Services
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
Nikoloz Kokhreidze
Nikoloz Kokhreidze

Founder & Fractional CISO

Not sure if Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services is right for your team?

Book a 60-minute strategy call with Nikoloz. You will get a clear roadmap to evaluate products and make a decision.

Align tool selection with your actual business goals

Right-sized for your stage (not enterprise bloat)

Not 47 options, exactly 3 that fit your needs

Stop researching, start deciding

Questions that reveal if the tool actually works

Most companies never ask these

The costs vendors hide in contracts

How to uncover real Total Cost of Ownerhship before signing

Book Session

Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services Description

Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services provides round-the-clock incident response capabilities to identify, contain, and eliminate security breaches. The service covers multiple threat types including ransomware, operational technology incidents, cloud breaches, data breaches, and malware infections. The incident response process follows a structured methodology that includes preparation through internal training, detection and analysis using continuous monitoring tools, immediate containment measures to isolate breaches, eradication of malicious elements and root cause identification, system recovery with necessary patches, and post-incident reviews to improve security posture. The service is delivered by specialists who work alongside internal security teams to limit damage to IT infrastructure. The company reports an average incident response time of less than 1 hour. The service holds NCSC and CREST accreditations for cyber incident response and cyber incident exercising, and operates according to ISO 27001, ISO 27701, ISO 9001, and ISO 22301 standards. Bridewell is a Microsoft Partner with advanced specialisms in Cloud Security and Threat Protection. The service is designed as a reactive measure for emergency assistance, with additional managed security services available for ongoing preventative protection.

Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services FAQ

Common questions about Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Bridewell 24/7 Incident Response Services is 24/7 incident response service for breach identification, containment & recovery developed by Bridewell. It is a Services solution designed to help security teams with Cloud Security, DFIR, Data Breach.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
513
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
286
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
193
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →