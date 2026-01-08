Booz Allen Quantum Computing Description

Booz Allen Hamilton provides consulting and advisory services in Quantum Information Science and Technology (QIST) for government and enterprise clients. The service focuses on three main areas of quantum technology application. The quantum computing component addresses algorithm development for previously intractable problem spaces, including analytics pipelines, materials design, and process optimization. This includes both hardware and software development work. The quantum-safe communications component focuses on securing information transmission against future quantum computer threats. This includes post-quantum cryptography (PQC) development, which involves creating classical algorithms designed to resist attacks from both classical and quantum computers. The service helps clients prepare cyber infrastructure for quantum computing impacts on network security. The quantum sensing component addresses sensor resolution and range improvements beyond traditional capabilities. Applications include satellite-free navigation, deep space exploration, and geological discovery. The service provides strategic advisory on quantum technology adoption, research collaboration with clients, and preparation for quantum-related changes to cybersecurity infrastructure. The consulting approach focuses on identifying specific problems suited to quantum solutions rather than treating quantum as a universal solution.